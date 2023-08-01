Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Stride by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stride by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stride stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

