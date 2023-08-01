Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

