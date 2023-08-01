TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. TC Energy has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 390.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after buying an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,264,000 after buying an additional 650,027 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,468,000 after acquiring an additional 814,017 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,975 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

