TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

