TD Cowen Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $210.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $197.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.95.

TMUS stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

