TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 458,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.
TerrAscend Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
