Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 11,804 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 174.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 68.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44.

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

