Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 12,711 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

VSTO stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.