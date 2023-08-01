Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 13,470 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $12,806,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.85 million. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares in the company, valued at $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

