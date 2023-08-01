Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 14,384 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after buying an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $65.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

