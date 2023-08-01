Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 16,903 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,533 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,236,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

MLKN opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $33.46.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,194 shares of company stock worth $1,330,167. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

