Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 17,716 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

National Vision Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.