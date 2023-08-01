Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 19,687 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

