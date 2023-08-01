Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 21,497 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6,050.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 950,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 935,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.