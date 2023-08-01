Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 24,451 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPENLANE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 823,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,552,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,274 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE KAR opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

