Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 27,668 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,329,000 after buying an additional 164,957 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,803,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,818,000 after buying an additional 286,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Stock Up 2.3 %

NWSA opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

