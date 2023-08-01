Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 29,871 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter worth $563,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vector Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.