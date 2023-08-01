Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 3,457 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.1 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,979 shares of company stock worth $3,461,332. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

