Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 7,894 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Up 4.3 %

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.