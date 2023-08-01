Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 9,548 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

