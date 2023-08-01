Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 9,548 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

