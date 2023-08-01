Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,377,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

