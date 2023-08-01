Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navient by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,043,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 92,440 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

