Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVC. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.22. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.