Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trustmark Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

