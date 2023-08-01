Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.