Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 800.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Greif Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

