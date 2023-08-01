Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VGR opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $334.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

