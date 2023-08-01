Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 137.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

