Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after buying an additional 249,130 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

