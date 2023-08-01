Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 10,215 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 195,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 81,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.