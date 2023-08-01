Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 10,724 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,595,000. EVR Research LP raised its position in Griffon by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 180,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 364,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. Stephens decreased their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

