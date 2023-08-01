Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 13,470 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.85 million. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

