Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 13,706 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $7,379,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

