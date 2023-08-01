Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 13,706 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 225,060 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.