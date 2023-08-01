Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 19,806 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Safehold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Safehold by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Activity

Safehold Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.46%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

