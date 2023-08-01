Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,687 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OSIS opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $127.07.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock worth $15,646,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

