Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 27,650 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HLIT opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

