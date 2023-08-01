Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 37,553 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

