Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 4,144 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

