Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 4,857 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

