Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 5,690 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

