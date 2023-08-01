Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 8,794 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,873,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

