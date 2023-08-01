Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys New Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities Company Profile

NYSE:ELME opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.