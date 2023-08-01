Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys Shares of 78,485 Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 78,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $250,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.97. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elme Communities Profile

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.