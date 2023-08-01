Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

