Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in OSI Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Price Performance
OSIS stock opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $127.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OSI Systems
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.