Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

