Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Hasbro Stock Up 4.1 %

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

HAS opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

