Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st.

Monro Price Performance

Monro stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Monro

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.